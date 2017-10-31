No Huddle: Week Nine Predictions

By: Michael Mills, Staff Writer

Week eight of the NFL season did not disappoint. Once again, quarterback Tom Brady led his New England Patriots to a win against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Patriots have yet to win convincingly, as their margin of victory is only nine points in their six wins. A missed call here or a bad bounce there could easily have the Patriots sitting at 4-4. However, that isn’t the case. The Patriots have found ways to win and sit atop the AFC East at 6-2.

What a night for the city of Houston. The Texans traveled to Seattle where they battled the Seahawks in a game-of-the-year contender. Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson put on a show, slinging deep shots down the field and showing their scrambling ability. The two quarterbacks combined for 854 yards passing and eight touchdowns. A pick-six by safety Earl Thomas would be the difference in this game as the Seahawks won 41-38.

Let’s hope week nine can deliver in the same fashion that week eight did. On paper there aren’t a lot of matchups that immediately stand out. However, two non-conference games have the potential to be close competitive games.

The Denver Broncos travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Quarterback Carson Wentz has the Eagles off to their best start in franchise history. The Eagles sit at 7-1 and have a firm grasp on first place in the NFC East. The Broncos stout defense will try to rattle Wentz in the pocket. It’ll be a close game, but the Eagles defense will force Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian into one too many turnovers.

Score: Eagles 23 Broncos 15

Coming off a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Washington Redskins will travel to Seattle to challenge the red hot Seahawks. After a slow start, the Seahawks have fiercely reemerged as a Super Bowl contender. The Seattle offense and raucous crowd will be too much for quarterback Kirk Cousins to handle.

Score: Seahawks 27 Redskins 17

Don’t look now, but the Dallas Cowboys are starting to find their groove on offense. The Cowboys are coming off two dominant wins that featured a heavy dose of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Kansas City Chiefs will try and slow down Zeke and the Cowboys. Behind quarterback Alex Smith, an early MVP candidate, the Chiefs have had an impressive start to the season. However, the Chiefs fail to slow down Zeke, and the Cowboys keep rolling.

Score: Cowboys 30 Chiefs 21