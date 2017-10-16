No Huddle: Week Seven Predictions

By: Michael Mills, Assistant Sports Editor

Image courtesy of sportslogos.net

Sloppy play around the NFL continued in week six. The New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions combined for eight turnovers and four non-offensive touchdowns. The Saints held a three touchdown lead at the half, but quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions battled back. Down seven with 5:08 on the clock Stafford was backed up against his own goal line, 99 yards away from completing an epic fourth quarter comeback. Stafford sat in the pocket and attempted to hit tight end Eric Ebron over the middle of the field, but the Saints defense batted down their 14th pass of the day. The ball hung up long enough for defensive end Cameron Jordan to intercept it and score the game securing touchdown. The highest scoring game of the season saw the Saints come out as the victor 52-38.

The injury bug took out another one of the NFL’s marquee players, as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could miss the rest of the season with a broken collarbone . The lengthy list already includes defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., running back David Johnson, wide receiver Julian Edelman and running back Dalvin Cook. With former UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley at the helm, the Packers struggled against the stingy Vikings defense. Minnesota won 23-10 and now holds first place in the NFC North.

A couple of hard-hitting divisional matchups take center stage in week seven. On Thursday night, the Chiefs travel to the black hole in Oakland to face quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders. Both teams are coming off of tough losses. However, this has to be considered a must-win for Oakland. The Raiders have lost four straight and are in last place in the AFC West. A fifth straight loss to a division opponent could put the nail in the coffin on the Raiders season. Derek Carr will keep it close, but Oakland’s depleted secondary will cost them late. A big play from wide receiver Tyreek Hill delivers the crushing blow to the Raiders season.

Score: Chiefs 30 Raiders 24

In Philadelphia, the red hot Eagles will face quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Redskins. The Eagles boast the most dominant front seven in the NFL. The front seven of the Eagles forces Cousins to throw two costly interceptions. The Eagles will extend their division lead in the NFC East. Don’t look now, but with the injury to Rodgers, Philadelphia looks like the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. It’s still early, and a lot can happen over the course of the season but Eagles fans have a lot to be happy about right now.

Score: Eagles 27 Redskins 17

On Sunday night, the Falcons and Patriots will link up in Foxborough for a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl. The Falcons are coming off of a disappointing loss to the Dolphins. Atlanta held a 17-0 lead at halftime but gave up twenty unanswered points in the second half to quarterback Jay Cutler. Both the Falcons and Patriots have underperformed this season. Without former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan calling the plays, quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons have struggled. In an underwhelming performance by both teams, the Patriots win in a close game.

Score: Patriots 21 Falcons 17