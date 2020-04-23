Police Blotter: March 9 – April 13

March 9: A campus security authority learned of an incident of rape occurring sometime during August 2019 at Harriet Tubman House.

March 9: A campus security authority referred 8 students to Student Conduct for an alcohol violation at Tower A.

March 9: A campus security authority referred 4 students to Student Conduct for an alcohol violation at Tower B.

March 9: A campus security authority referred 7 students to Student Conduct for an alcohol violation at Tower C.

March 9: A pair of ear buds were reported stolen from the Liberal Arts Building. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.

March 9: A housing inspection resulted in a resident referred to Student Conduct for the possession paraphernalia containing under 10 grams of marijuana from Clara Barton House.

March 9: A housing inspection resulted in a resident referred to Student Conduct for the possession paraphernalia containing marijuana residue at Residence Tower.

March 11: A resident student was defrauded of property when counterfeit money was paid during an exchange at West Village.

March 12: An unattended bag resulted in the theft of money and fraudulent credit card transactions at Burdick Hall.

March 19: A non-affiliated was issued an updated trespass order at the Media Center.

March 21: Two students were referred to Student Conduct for false identification at Towson Run Apartments.

March 26: A resident student was referred to Student Conduct for defacing property at Parking Lot 17.

March 30: TUPD and Baltimore County Police are investigating an incident of rape at Towson Run Apartments.

April 13: A campus security authority reported an incident of rape at Tower A.

April 13: A commuter student reported fraudulent activity on a Onecard at Cook Library.