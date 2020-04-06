Quarantine and chill to this playlist

By: Norma Sorto, Contributing Writer
Amidst unfolding global events, individuals worldwide are practicing social-distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whether you are practicing self-care, or taking the time to learn a new skill, social-distancing doesn’t have to be boring.
After deliberating on so many songs, I’ve created a playlist to make you feel good while you’re stuck at home:
- “Color my Life” – Chicano Batman. Roaming around Youtube, I discovered Chicano Batman. A four-person American band based in Los Angeles, California. Their music caught my attention because of their unique mix of funk, indie, soul, and rock. Their smooth vocals and instrumentals leave you wanting more of their music.
- “Sunday Best” – Surfaces. Everything that is going on around the world can be stressful and mentally tiring. Listening to this song leaves me feeling optimistic that everything will be okay soon.
- “12.38” – Childish Gambino. I was surprised when Childish Gambino it was totally unexpected, there was no way I could leave this song out. With a run time over six minutes long, you groove the night away to this song. I highly recommend listening to his whole album.
- “Save Your Tears”- The Weeknd. How could I not add this song to the playlist? The Weeknd released his new album “After Hours” on March 30. The entire album is what I expected from him. The song is good to listen to when you just want to have a good time on a Friday night.
- “Me & You Together Song” – The 1975. The 1975 are always looking for new ways to be different with their music. This single is a prime example of how they’ve grown as a band ever since their first self titled album “The 1975.” The song reminds me of a 90s romance movie, a sort of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” type of vibe.
- “Supalonely” – BENEE, Gus Dapperton. If you are a regular Tik Tok user then you’ve probably heard of this song. I have been following BENEE for quite a while now. Because of her unique vocals and relatable lyrics, it’s likely you’ll have this song stuck in your head.
- “Down for You” – Cosmo’s Midnight, Ruel. Another hidden gem I found while roaming around Youtube is this collaboration between Cosmo’s Midnight and Ruel. The R&B sound and soothing vocals of Ruel are bound to relax you.
- “Loving is Easy” – Rex Orange County ft. Benny Sings. This song is a perfect to listen to on a sunny afternoon while drinking a cup of coffee.
- “I THINK” – Tyler, the Creator. It was hard to pick one song from Tyler, the Creator. I have always been a fan of his songs. But this song in particular has been my favorite from his “IGOR” album and I just had to include it in the playlist. The distinctive instrumentals and off beat vocals is what makes his songs different from other artists.
- “Yo No Se (feat. BILL$)” – DaniLeigh, BILL$. If you don’t know who DaniLeigh is, then you should definitely listen to this song first. She is an upcoming R&B artist from South Florida who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. I discovered this song through my discover weekly on Spotify and I was hooked on the first listen.
- “No Fun” – Anna Sofia. If you are homebody like myself, then this is a song just for you.