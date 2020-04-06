Quarantine and chill to this playlist

By: Norma Sorto, Contributing Writer

Amidst unfolding global events, individuals worldwide are practicing social-distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Whether you are practicing self-care, or taking the time to learn a new skill, social-distancing doesn’t have to be boring.

After deliberating on so many songs, I’ve created a playlist to make you feel good while you’re stuck at home:

“ Color my Life” – Chicano Batman. Roaming around Youtube, I discovered Chicano Batman. A four-person American band based in Los Angeles, California . Their music caught my attention because of their unique mix of funk, indie, soul, and rock. Their smooth vocals and instrumentals leave you wanting more of their music.

“Sunday Best” – Surfaces . Everything that is going on around the world can be stressful and mentally tiring. Listening to this song leaves me feeling optimistic that everything will be okay soon.

“12.38” – Childish Gambino. I was surprised when Childish Gambino it was totally unexpected, there was no way I could leave this song out. With a run time over six minutes long , you groove the night away to this song. I highly recommend listening to his whole album.

“Save Your Tears”- The Weeknd. How could I not add this song to the playlist? The Weeknd released his new album “After Hours” on March 30. The entire album is what I expected from him. The song is good to listen to when you just want to have a good time on a Friday night.

“Me & You Together Song” – The 1975 . The 1975 are always looking for new ways to be different with their music. This single is a prime example of how they’ve grown as a band ever since their first self titled album “The 1975.” The song reminds me of a 90s romance movie, a sort of “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” type of vibe.

“Supalonely” – BENEE, Gus Dapperton. If you are a regular Tik Tok user then you’ve probably heard of this song. I have been following BENEE for quite a while now. Because of her unique vocals and relatable lyrics, it’s likely you’ll have this song stuck in your head.

“Down for You” – Cosmo’s Midnight, Ruel. Another hidden gem I found while roaming around Youtube is this collaboration between Cosmo’s Midnight and Ruel. The R&B sound and soothing vocals of Ruel are bound to relax you.

“Loving is Easy” – Rex Orange County ft. Benny Sings. This song is a perfect to listen to on a sunny afternoon while drinking a cup of coffee.

“I THINK” – Tyler, the Creator. It was hard to pick one song from Tyler, the Creator. I have always been a fan of his songs. But this song in particular has been my favorite from his “IGOR” album and I just had to include it in the playlist. The distinctive instrumentals and off beat vocals is what makes his songs different from other artists.

“Yo No Se (feat. BILL$)” – DaniLeigh, BILL$. If you don’t know who DaniLeigh is, then you should definitely listen to this song first. She is an upcoming R&B artist from South Florida who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a music career. I discovered this song through my discover weekly on Spotify and I was hooked on the first listen.