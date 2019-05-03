Raccoon bites student, raccoon removed from campus

By: Bailey Hendricks, Editor-in-Chief

Featured image courtesy of wvxu.org

The Towson community was made aware of a student who was bitten by a raccoon and taken to a hospital after a campus-wide email was sent out Tuesday.

The student was bitten on the leg in the lower level of Towsontown Garage, near the elevator.

“If you are attacked by an animal, seek medical attention right away,” the incident advisory said. “A sick raccoon may exhibit signs of disorientation or make odd noises.”

The report said the university is “working with a pest control contractor to locate the animal.”

On Friday, a follow-up to this advisory was sent to the university community. The updated advisory indicated that a raccoon has been captured and removed from campus.

“TU Work Control is working with a pest control contractor to continue trapping operations on campus in an effort to locate and remove additional raccoons from the area,” the advisory stated.

The Towerlight will update this story as more information becomes available.