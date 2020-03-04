Rough start to the spring continues for TU

By: Njura Kinyua, Contributing Writer

Towson was swept by Charleston 7-0 and fell short against South Carolina State 4-1 in their weekend trip to South Carolina.

“We gave the best effort with what we had, we didn’t get discouraged by the situation, we competed well,” head coach Jamie Peterson said. “We just came up a little bit short.”

Freshmen Sarah Pospischill and Lauryn Jacobs won their doubles match 6-4, but by losing the first two doubles matches also lost overall in the event. Towson did not win a singles match, with sophomore Jessica Assenmacher coming the closest. She fell 6-4 in both sets. Freshman Elessa Jacobs was defeated 6-3 and 6-2 in her singles match.

Against the Bulldogs, both teams agreed beforehand to play to clinch. Sophomore Themis Haliou won her singles match 6-1 and 6-0, but the Bulldogs had already won the match. Collins was defeated 6-4 in both sets of her singles match. Assenmacher lost her first set but came back to win her match.

Haliou and Assenmacher were victorious in their doubles match 6-2.

“We had a really competitive match with South Carolina State,” Peterson said.

According to Peterson, a third of their starting lineup were ill and could not make the trip to Charleston and other ladies who did play were likewise battling injuries.

Nonetheless, he appreciated his team’s tenacity highlighting the fact that they “showed really good competitiveness” and “fought really hard under very difficult circumstances.”

Towson’s schedule hasn’t been easy so far, facing teams such as Maryland, Virginia, and no. 9 ranked Princeton so far.

“Another challenging part of the season so far is we have an extremely difficult schedule,” Peterson said. “Delaware State is a match that is definitely a winnable match for us. I think again we have to put this weekend behind us and just focus on and look forward to the opportunity that we’re going to have this Saturday.”

The Tigers face off at home against Delaware State on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. on the courts at the Coppermine Racquet & Fitness Facility.