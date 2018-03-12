Setting a higher bar

By: Desmond Boyle, Staff Writer

Towson earned a dual meet victory at William & Mary’s Kaplan Arena in Williamsburg, Virginia, Saturday by winning three of four events.

Despite the Tigers 194.200-192.350 win over the Tribe, Head Coach Vicki May and the Tigers think they can perform at a higher level.

“We did not compete our best today,” May said. “We’re all disappointed in the performance because everyone knows that they can do better.”

The Tigers started the meet on the bars, where freshman Tess Zientek led the team with a 9.775 to finish third. Towson had three other gymnasts finish in the top five, as junior Brittney Ranti scored a 9.750 to finish fourth, while junior Cortni Baker and senior Katie McGrady finished with a 9.725 to tie for fifth.

Baker led the Tigers with a 9.850 to finish first on the vault. Seniors Gabriella Yarussi and Tyra McKellar, and junior Erin Tucker finished with a 9.775 to tie for second.

Yarussi helped Towson with a 9.850 to finish first on the floor, while Baker and junior Mary Elle Arduino ensured the Tigers swept the top three with scores of 9.800 and 9.775, respectively.

Sophomore Melissa Temkov led the Tigers on the beam with a second-place score of 9.750. McKellar, Arduino and McGrady all tied for fourth with a score of 9.725.

Despite having four gymnasts place in the top five on the beam, May saw room for improvement.

“We had some big mistakes, we had a fall on bars, on vault and the fall we counted on [the] beam,” May said. “We obviously never want to count a fall, but for meets we’d like to not have any falls at all.”

Arduino was the only Tiger to place in the all-around, scoring a 38.675 to finish second.

May said she would like to see her gymnasts emphasize little things more in practice.

“I think it comes down to practicing more,” May said. “Focusing on those little details in practice, and not rushing when we are actually in the meets.”

Towson will finish up its regular season hosting its senior day quad meet this weekend. The team faces William & Mary, West Virginia, Cornell and EAGL rival N.C. State at SECU Arena. The meet is scheduled to begin Sunday at 2 p.m.