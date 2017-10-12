Showing improvement: TU finishes in top-10

By: Michael Mills, Assistant Sports Editor

Towson continues to improve this season after finishing ninth in a 16 team pool in the Health Plan Mountaineer Invitational (HPMI).

This performance comes following the Hartford Hawk Invitational where junior William Bachelor led the way for the Tigers after sinking Towson’s first hole-in-one since 2010.

“It’s exciting to realize we have such a deep roster and that when we play to our potential we’ll always have five guys in the lineup who can go really low — that gives us the ability to compete with anyone in the country,” Head Coach Mike Larkin said. “As has been the case all along, success will be if we continue developing great habits.”

The Tigers put their skills on display in the second and third rounds of the HPMI. Sophomore Spencer Alexander led the way for the Tigers. He finished the last two rounds under par with a score 69. His performance earned him a tie for third overall.

Alexander’s success was matched with another stellar tournament showing from freshman Kobdech Rodrat. Rodrat finished the second round of the HPMI with a score of -1 and tallied 10 birdies by the tournament’s end.

Towson will travel south to Elon University to compete in the Phoenix Invitational on Oct. 16 and 17. Competition will be held at the Alamance Club.