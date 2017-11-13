Sit down, be thankful

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

What’s up, Towson? The hustle and bustle of college got the better of me last week, so I was unable to put my thoughts in a column. Not to worry, though. Next semester I only need 11 credits to graduate, so I should have a lot of downtime to write.

Here we are, just a little less than a week away from Thanksgiving break. While a plate full of great food and a day of watching football is on my mind, this year I will be focusing wholeheartedly on the true meaning of the holiday: being with loved ones.

Don’t get me wrong, seeing my family on Thanksgiving was and always has been my favorite part of the holiday; but this year, given all the craziness in the world, I am that much more excited to sit down with everyone that I love.

It’s incredibly sad to turn on the news and more often than not hear about mass shootings, natural disasters and the current political state of our country. It’s these factors that have made me think about going to the dark side of public relations before I have even step foot out of college.

Believe it or not, I didn’t go down the journalism path to tell happy feel good stories. In fact, it was quite the opposite. I wanted my words to be the healing hand for people in their darkest moments, because believe it or not, our words can be highly influential.

I digress, during this holiday season, I urge all of you to hug your loved ones extra tight and to choose your words carefully. We never know when our time on earth will be up, and we don’t seem to understand the weight that our words carry.

Travel safe, everyone and have a wonderful holiday. I’ll see you all very soon!