Slideshow: Monument Quilt

Towerlight Arts
"1984, I wasn't asking for it."

The Monument Quilt is made up of the squares and stories of survivors of sexual assault and rape. Displayed on March 30 and 31 (weather permitting), the lawn in front of the CLA becomes a safe space of public healing and support. Pictured above are just a few of the hundreds of squares on view. Photos by Kristin Helf.

