Slideshow: Monument Quilt

Quilts displayed in front of the CLA (not pictured: dozens more, covering the entire lawn)

“Rape is not a special interest issue that affects a few people.”

“36 years later: mugshots of my rapist.”

"Sophie, 4 years old."

"Ask first."

"1984, I wasn't asking for it."

“Not in my air force. Not in my military.”

"Reclaiming our sacredness."

"No means no."

"Every woman & girl in my family."

“Levantate suspira sonrie y sigue adelante”: Get up, breathe in, smile and keep going forward.

"Armenian lesbians."

"Respect tribal courts, not Dollar General."

"#BlackGirlsMatter."

"They didn't see the hurt, the cry for help. Instead, they laughed."

“When I was a child, someone that I trusted took advantage. I was passive but never at peace until I had a friend who helped me find a voice, who listened to my story.”

Aerial shot of the quilts, which spell out “Not Alone.” Photo courtesy of FORCE

The Monument Quilt is made up of the squares and stories of survivors of sexual assault and rape. Displayed on March 30 and 31 (weather permitting), the lawn in front of the CLA becomes a safe space of public healing and support. Pictured above are just a few of the hundreds of squares on view. Photos by Kristin Helf.