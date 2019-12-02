Spicing up your winter look

By: Grace Coughlan, Asst. Arts & Life Editor

With winter approaching much faster than most of us would care to admit, it’s time for us to look to new trends for the new season. The holidays are here, so let’s reevaluate what’s in our closets.

While I am mainly focused on trends of the 2019/2020 winter season, it’s important to remember (even more so with the holiday season sales) that you don’t need to buy something just because everyone else is wearing it. Buy what you need, and think about whether or not you want to wear a certain trend because you like it or because everyone else is wearing it, and make sure that it won’t sit in the bottom of your drawer for months. It’s okay to follow trends because you absolutely love them, and it’s okay to stray away from them in pursuit of your own style! Who knows, maybe you’ll start your own trend!

On that note, let’s get into some pieces that may inspire you to spice up your wardrobe this winter:

Faux Fur Coats – Everyone wants to stay warm in the winter and not freeze walking across campus, or going out for a night with friends. Instead of a regular puffer coat, why not dress up your outfit with a faux fur coat. You can make it the statement of your outfit by choosing a bright colored one, like fuschia, or keep it casual with a brown or black one.

Blazers and Suits – If you think about, pantsuits for women are kind of like dresses. It’s two items that form into one whole outfit. Pantsuits are a good choice for a put together but not too formal look. If a pantsuit still feels like too much, you can add a little professionalism to any outfit with a blazer instead! Like a faux fur coat, a blazer can serve as the staple of your outfit. Maybe reach for one with patterns or pops of color, or your standard, yet trusty, black and blue.

Snakeskin Boots and Combat Boots – Boots are back for the winter season! Faux snakeskin boots are a great balance of casual and formal. You can go casual with a chunky sweater, flared jeans, and snakeskin boots, or you can go formal with a long sweater dress and snakeskin boots. It’s a great way to make any outfit stand out. Lace-up combat boots are also in now. They can function the same way that snakeskin boots can, dressed up or dressed down!

Chunky Chain Necklaces – This trend has been slowly making its climb to popularity. Chunky necklaces are a perfect accessory that can be paired with any type of shirt. Turtlenecks or sweaters match ideally with chunky necklaces. Pair that with a blazer and jeans, and you’re ready to take on the day. These necklaces also work really well with low cut blouses.

Turtlenecks – Turtlenecks are a great article of clothing for winter because, one, they keep your neck warm, and two, they are great for layering. As mentioned earlier, turtlenecks can be the background for bold necklaces and blazers. They can also be the base for sweaters or cardigans. Layering with a turtleneck underneath, allows the turtleneck to be featured as part of the outfit, instead of hiding a regular neckline shirt underneath a sweater, and grants one to still look cute even if when removing top layers, like a sweater or jacket.

Headbands and Hair Pins – Remember those hard headbands that you used to wear in your hair as a kid? Well they’re back but with a much classier and polished look. These chunky headbands are a great way to solve a bad hair day and still look trendy. They come in a variety of designs, some just solid colors, while others are decorated with little pearls or studs. Hair pins are also back, a lot of them reading personal messages with funky colors and jewels. Both are a great way to dress up an outfit or make a statement while still doing it casually.

These are just a few of the trends that have emerged throughout the fall and winter season of 2019. Keep a lookout for new trends as we move into 2020!