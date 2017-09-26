Standing behind the right to protest

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

Donald Trump’s comments regarding protests during the national anthem in the NFL has ignited a flame not only in the league, but across our country.

What President Trump and some citizens in the U.S. don’t seem to understand is that these athletes are exercising their first amendment rights as Americans to protest; and given the circumstances in our nation today, there is no better time to do so than now.

Being born a white male in the United States, I was given privileges that others in this country were not, simply because I was born a white male.

It is so very sad for me to think that the U.S. is still in a headspace where other races, ethnicities and cultures do not receive the same privileges that I had at birth.

I want so very badly to see our country come together and embrace one another regardless of our differences. It is our differences that make us all human beings, and our differences that make our journey in life greater.

This protest had nothing to do with disrespecting those who have fought and died for our flag, but as a message that this country is so very far behind in achieving equality for all.

With that being said, I stand behind everyone’s right to protest. I plead with you President Trump to for once open your eyes and see the inequality in this country, and to for once bring this country closer together, not farther apart.