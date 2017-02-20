Student artist explores screenprints

By: Nicole Shakhnazarova, Staff Writer

Combining two passions to create a single niche of art may seem more like a challenge rather than a reward to some, but when sophomore Luke Martin creates his artwork, he coalesces screen-printing and illustration to devise graphic forms of art, and enjoys nothing more than doing so.

“I didn’t start screen-printing until about a year or so ago,” said Martin. “I remember trying screen-printing once in an art class in high school and thinking this is the greatest thing ever, I want to do this for the rest of my life.”

Besides wanting the viewers to understand his artwork, Martin wants his artistic creations to do more than just convey a story.

“I want the viewer to look at my work and interpret what they see,” said Martin. “I want to take a scene and transport the viewer there and make them feel like they are a part of that scene.”

Crafting a graphic art piece which combines screen-printing and illustrations simultaneously does not happen overnight, especially making them work lavishly in tandem. On average, a single design of Martin’s takes two weeks to create. Most of Martin’s artwork is drawn in pen ink by hand in black and white, then scanned into the computer and edited thereafter.

“What’s good about the field of screen-printing is that there are several ways you can have your own style in the art world,” said Martin. “Growing up I was always a fan of graphic artists, artists who did what I’m trying to do now and I’ve always looked up to them and considered them my inspirations, yet I’m still able to have my own style.”

To further advance the expression of his artwork, Martin’s ambitions for 2017 are threefold.

“I think of 2017 as the year for me to get out as much as I can to sell my artwork,” said Martin. “I also hope to create a theme for my beer can artwork and produce one for all 50 states as I currently have just two, but I’m planning on creating one a month this year,” said Martin.

Martin’s third ambition for the upcoming months is to attend various art exhibits and fairs to display his work to the general public.

“The best way to get people to see your work is to put it in front of them,” said Martin. “I’m lucky that Baltimore has a very decent art culture, and it has a lot of events throughout the year such as Artscape and the Baltimore Academy of Illustration.”

Many contemporary artists discover their artistic metier through inspiration of other artistic greats.

“My favourite artist is Shepard Fairey, the Obey Giant,” said Martin. “I also love Aaron Horkey’s work, it’s very illustration heavy which is what I like to incorporate in my own work. “

Luke Martin’s artwork can be found on his website suburbanavengerart.com.