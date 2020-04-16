Students’ dorm room belongings to be shipped to them

By Anna Hovet, Contributing Writer

File photo by Brendan Felch

Students who moved off campus and left their belongings in dorms due to the COVID-19 pandemic will now have their items packed and shipped to them at no cost, according to an email sent by Housing and Residence Life.

Students were offered two-hour time slots between March 22 and April 4 to pack their own belongings and move out of their dorms.

However, once Governor Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order on March 30, students whose items were not packed and moved out of their dorms by that date will have their belongings packed and shipped by JK Moving Services between April 8 and April 30. Towson is absorbing the cost for shipping.

The decision to have movers pack and ship student’s belongings has left many confused and frustrated.

“From the abrupt start to spring break, to an overwhelming number of emails from faculty and university operations in my inbox, this has been a tumultuous situation,” said Tower B Resident Advisor Asha Rogers.

According to the email from HRL, items that will be packed and shipped include personal belongings such as clothing, academic supplies, computer equipment, personal care items, bedding and decorative items. Items that are considered oversized personal property such as bikes, futons, chairs, etc. will be stored on campus.

Items that are considered unsafe to pack, such as opened food, live plants, and liquid based cleaning will be disposed of. Many students are concerned that the movers will also throw away items that are of personal value to them.

“I find it absurd that they think they can discard things that we spent our money on or find sentimental in some way and not reimburse us for those items,” said Tower C Resident Assistant Karlee Perry. “90% of the belongings in my room that would be disposed of were purchased with my hard earned money, and that’s the case for so many other students too.”

Students that were able to move their own belongings out of their dorms have also been left with questions about how the moving situation was handled.

TU freshman Ronnie Angus said she was one of the “lucky” ones who got to move herself out from her room in Residence Tower before the stay-at-home order, but still feels uneasy about the situation.

“Towson could have handled moving out better,” Angus said. “There was very little given instruction and nobody to talk to if we had a question.”

A statement from HRL stated that “while we are understanding of students’ desire to pack their own belongings, the current situation calls for us to all adapt and respond with an abundance of caution.”

JK Movers are said to be “trained in current COVID-19 safety measures for the safe handling, packing, and delivering” of all belongings, HRL said in the email to students.

TU freshman Elana Whipple lived in the Resident Tower at Towson but is a California native. Whipple decided to come back to Towson on March 30 to collect her own belongings rather than have them shipped to her later.

According to some students, communications from HRL have done little to assuage their fears.

After Maryland’s stay-at-home issue was ordered, TU senior Chelsea Sampson decided to create a petition on Change.org to potentially deter HRL from proceeding with JK Moving Services. According to Sampson, she received many automated responses before someone directly told her the decision to use the movers was final. Sampson has since taken down the petition.

“Towson should let their students choose whether or not they want their stuff packed or shipped by strangers or thrown away,” Sampson said. “All I really wanted was options. I just hope maybe one day Towson will realize they were on the wrong side of history.”