Swimming competes at Navy Invitational

By: Cyan Thomas, Staff Writer

Photo by Nikki Hewins / The Towerlight

Junior Maddi Mangum led the charge against Johns Hopkins, William & Mary, and Navy by winning the 100-yard butterfly (56.63) in the Navy Invitational in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday afternoon.

The men and women both defeated Johns Hopkins, with scores of 222.5-64.5 and 245-55 respectively. However, they both lost to Navy with totals of 197.5-102.5 and 192.5-107.5.

“Both teams had a number of people continue to race well ahead of where they’ve been in previous seasons,” said Head Coach Jake Shrum. “The individual swims that stand out the most though were Ryan O’Leary’s 200 breaststroke and Maddi Mangum’s 100 butterfly.”

The women also bested William & Mary with a score of 177-123, with plenty of help from Mangum’s individual win.

Junior Annemarie Schnoor placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (56.06) and junior Meghan Jones came up with a second place finish in her own 100-yard freestyle heat (57.32).

Junior Jacki Schoening finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.03) while junior Megan Cowan came in second in the 200-yard butterfly event (2:04.22).

Senior Amanda Rosa and freshman Suzannah Mills both came in second in their events, the 200-yard breaststroke (2:22:51) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:04.99).

On the men’s team, senior Jack Saunderson dominated with two individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:40.85) and the 100-yard butterfly (47.25).

Saunderson was chosen to represent the United States at next year’s World University Games this upcoming summer.

“It’s amazing,” Shrum said. “Clearly he’s a very special swimmer.”

In the 200-yard relay medley, Saunderson, junior Matt Essing, junior Owen Robinson, and sophomore Kenny Afolabi-Brown combined their efforts and finished in second place (1:31.84).

Robinson, Essing, Freshman Ryan Baldino, and junior Hunter Wright also ended with a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:23.89).

Essing took an individual second place spot in the 50-yard freestyle (20.69) while Robinson came in second in the 100-yard backstroke (50.75).

“We lost a lot of close races this past weekend so that’ll be a point of emphasis this week,” Shrum said.

The Tigers will next be competing at UMBC on Thursday, October 25. Competition is set to begin at 4 p.m.