The 2017 back-to-school survival guide

By: Sarah Rowan, Jordan Cope, Marcus Dieterle, Bailey Hendricks, Karuga Koinange, McKenna Graham, Jordan Stephenson, Alex Best and Mark Dragon

Welcome to The Towerlight’s annual back-to-school survival guide.

Pick up the print issue on stands around campus to find words of wisdom and advice from Towson’s student leaders, faculty, staff and administration. Don’t forget to subscribe to our daily newsletter for even more content.

Here’s to a great fall semester. Have fun, be safe and don’t forget to go to class!

Here’s how to survive living on campus.

Here’s how to survive taking classes.

Here’s how to have fun and get involved at school.