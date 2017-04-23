The Big Event 2017: Students brave the rain to serve community

At this year’s The Big Event on April 22, around 1,800 students registered to volunteer at 160 project sites, according to student coordinator Madelynn Steinbiss.

We’ll have a story up soon, but for now, take a look at some of the work done over the weekend.

All photos by Marcus Dieterle/The Towerlight.

A BSU member shovels mulch to form a pathway. BSU members and community members work together to create a mulch pathway. Three members of the Tiger Lillies, a community service club for Towson women, clear overgrown brush alongside the road to Lake Roland. BSU Vice President Aaliyah Perez fishes a piece of plastic out of the water. A BSU member pulls weeds. BSU Vice President Aaliyah Perez prepares to fish a piece of plastic out of the water. Brown Memorial Weekday School teacher Alice Wetzel point out various plants. A BSU member shovels mulch to form a pathway. BSU members prepare to clean up the woods behind Brown Memorial Weekday School. A BSU member picks trash out of the stream behind Brown Memorial Weekday School. A Towson student clears overgrown brush at Lake Roland. BSU Vice President Aaliyah Perez helps her fellow members across the stream. A BSU member digs up a rotted tree stump.