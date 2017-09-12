The joy of our furry friends

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

One of the main reasons that I was most excited to take over as senior editor of The Towerlight was for the new desk I would be moving to. But this is not just any desk, this desk is the best desk in Room 309 because it is directly next to one of just two windows in the office.

Now, I thought that looking out this window would make my headaches go away in the afternoon, imagining being outside in the fresh air.

However, it turns out that looking at a computer screen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. will always cause headaches for me, regardless of whether or not I have a window to look out.

I don’t know why I felt the need to mention that, but it’s 4:20 p.m. and we are closing in on deadline and I am just now putting fingers to keys. Fortunately, occasionally a student or a community member will take their dog for a walk past our office window.

And today, that has yet to happen. But just thinking about the thought of someone walking their dog past the office window takes a little weight off my shoulders. In fact, one of the greatest memories in my life has been owning a dog.

My first dog, a chocolate lab named Reese, passed away when I was in high school. She was one of the sweetest and most well-behaved dogs I have ever seen. Recently, our family had to put our cairn terrier, Daisy, down. She lived to be 21-years-old. Not a bad run.

Now I’m onto my third dog, Edgar. Are you wondering about the name selection? Well he was named after Baltimore writer Edgar Allan Poe. I grew up just outside of Baltimore and I’m a journalism major here at Towson, so it was only fitting.

Edgar, or Eddie as my family calls him, is a cross between a german shepherd and a huskie. He encapsulates the look of a shepherd, but underneath his big fur coat is the whinny and silly personality of a huskie. I will never forget the day I picked him up as a puppy.

Today, Edgar is fastly approaching his second birthday and is a mountain of pure muscle. I can’t lie, I’m jealous that he is more shredded than me. I could go on about how beautiful of a dog Edgar is, but it is his personality that I have fallen so deeply in love with.

The minute he sees me come through the door, he goes berserk, almost too berserk, and although he can be such a bad puppy sometimes, it is the unconditional love he gives that makes my days less gloomy.

I guess my point to everyone is this; find someone or something in your life that you can look forward to when you go home. Something that you love unconditionally, and receive the reciprocity from.