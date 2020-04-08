The left has an agenda during this pandemic

By: Sam Jones, Columnist

The coronavirus has changed the way the entire world functions. The world economy has basically frozen, leaving countless unemployed. While the mainstream media has attacked President Trump’s ability to lead the country through this crisis, the president and his administration have delivered on some key aspects at solving the coronavirus crisis.

Since the panic began, the President has been attacked by several media outlets for not seeing the coronavirus coming, and not properly preparing the country to deal with this virus. This is simply not true. During the State of the Union Address by the President, just months before the coronavirus came to the United States, President Trump stated, “Protecting Americans’ health also means fighting infectious diseases. We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripped her printed copy of the president’s prepared remarks in half following his speech, directly symbolizing to the American people her disinterest for everything the president said, including his remarks about combating the coronavirus. The leftist media however calls out the president to fit their anti-conservative agenda.

Additionally, the president shut down travel from China weeks before other countries did the same, and it proved to benefit the United States healthcare industry by giving them more time to prepare. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci even told reporters, “It was the right public health call.”

On the day Trump restricted travel to China, presidential candidate Joe Biden called the president xenophobic at a campaign rally in Iowa, an amazingly embarrassing moment that backfired into the campaign releasing a statement supporting travel bans guided by medical experts.

While the clash between the White House and the mainstream media continued, Congress came very close to achieving a large victory for American citizens. However, democratic leaders blocked a massive $1.8 trillion stimulus spending bill that would have provided relief to American families suffering as a result of the outbreak. It took a week of partisan bickering and petty politics for the democratic-controlled House of Representatives to later pass an almost identical $2 trillion spending bill.

The partisan games have halted progress in several categories of our country for too long, but for that to interfere in government aid being sent to Americans during a worldwide pandemic is clearly not a goal for the Democrats in Congress. However, what is a goal for them is to make the president look bad in attempts to beat him in the 2020 election.

This goes for the media as well. They did it with Russia, they did it with Ukraine and now they are doing it with the virus from China, COVID-19. They will continue to do everything in their power to undermine and take down this president. In the meantime, he will continue to deal with the most unique and possibly confusing issue that any American president has ever dealt with, and he will continue to do a great job.