The perfect playlist for sleepless nights

By: Norma Sorto, Columnist

There is nothing worse than not being able to sleep the whole night. If you are a night owl or just having trouble falling asleep then this playlist is perfect for your late night chill.

For this week’s playlist, I have compiled 13 songs that will help you dream the night away.

“Best Part”- H.E.R, Daniel Caesar. With H.E.R and Daniel’s soothing voices, it is no doubt that you will fall asleep the moment you listen to this song.

“Warm on a Cold Night” – HONNE. I think this song speaks for itself. With it’s enchanting beats, the song makes you feel a little less lonely on a cold night.

“Easily” – Bruno Major. This song is one of my personal favorites as Bruno’s vocals never fail to disappoint me.

“SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” – Joji. Joji sings a haunting ballad that makes you want to dance alone in the dark.

“Location” – Khalid. Khalid creates a perfect song for the soul. With this song, it will make you feel as if you are more grounded.

“3:00 AM” – Finding Hope. This song is definitely worth listening when it’s raining outside and you are all alone with your thoughts.

“Child’s Play” – SZA, Chance the Rappe r. SZA’s sensual voice will have you stuck in a trance starting with the first note. With Chance rapping, the song feels complete.

“Meet Me in Amsterdam” – RINI. RINI’s voice is so smooth, like warm honey. This song makes you wish you were traveling in Amsterdam with the one you love.

“Carry Me Home” – Jorja Smith, Maverick Sabre. Jorja and Maverick sing a story about a relationship that does not exist anymore. Jorja’s voice is truly majestic.

“Breathe” – UMI. From her recent EP, UMI is changing the game for Bedroom R&B. Her soothing lyrics can help comfort people.

“Around” – NIKI. NIKI h as definitely proven herself to be one of the best upcoming R&B artists. This song is perfect for when you are reminiscing old memories that you wish to forget.

“Think About Me” – dvsn. dvsn sings a beautiful R&B song that is best fit for your sleepless night.

“Home”- Aaron Taylor. When I first discovered this song, I was truly amazed by the lyrics. It is a very sentimental song that should receive more appreciation.