The Three Stars for the Month of October Announced

By Glenn Kaplan, Staff Writer

Every game, week and month the NHL announces three stars. This is an honor given to the players who have performed the best over that respective period of time.

This week, they announced the three stars for the month of October. The first star of the month is forward Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche. The second star of the month is centerman Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The third star of the month is forward Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Rantanen is just 22 years old, and he has been a big reason why the Avalanche have one of the best records in the NHL right now.

Rantanen has played in 13 games so far this season, and he has scored five goals to go along with 16 assists. His plus/minus is 11. Rantanen has been a big help to Nathan MacKinnon.

Malkin has been dominating this game for years. He currently leads Pittsburgh in points with 20. He has played in 11 games so far this season, scoring seven goals and posting 13 assists. His plus/minus is 3. He has won the Hart Trophy before and could be the early favorite to win it again this season.

Kane has always been known for his goal scoring. He has lifted the spirits of the Blackhawks so far this season because of it. Kane has scored 11 goals and recorded seven assists so far this season. His plus/minus is 2.