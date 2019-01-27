Tigers Beat CAA Preseason Favorite

By Aaron Thomas, Staff Writer

Photo by Aaron Thomas/ The Towerlight

The Towson University men’s basketball team (7-14, 3-5 CAA) earned a hard fought 75-72 victory over Northeastern (11-9, 5-3 CAA), the preseason favorite to win the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

Before tip-off, Towson University men’s basketball had great news for former freshman walk-on Chris Caliguiran as he was presented with a scholarship starting in the spring semester. Head Coach Pat Skerry with some wise words on his decision.

“He is a great kid that has really helped us”, said Skerry. “He is very deserving of this and I know he and his family are happy for him to be able to go to school for free”

This positive energy was carried over into the game as the Tigers began the game on a 9-0 run, with four different players scoring during the run. Brian Fobbs led Towson in scoring, for the 16th time this season, with 18 points. This marks the 17th consecutive game he has recorded double figures in points. Jordan McNeil shot 60 percent and tallied 12 points along with a pair of steals.

“I think Jordan McNeil had the best game he has played since he has been at Towson,” said Skerry. “He has had higher scoring games, but he was really tough defensively and showed some grit.”

Towson used their physicality to their advantage out rebounding Northeastern 40-22. The Tigers put up 49 points in the second half, their highest scoring half since December 28th when the team scored 53 in the second half at Elon.

Towson will hit the road this week to face UNC Wilmington on Thursday Jan. 31 at 7pm and College of Charleston on Saturday Feb. 2 at 4pm.