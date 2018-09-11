Tigers earn hard fought win

By: John Hack, Contributing Writer

File photo by Stephanie Ranque/ The Towerlight

The Tigers picked up their first win of the season with a 3-2 victory against Loyola University Maryland Thursday night at the Ridley Athletic Complex. Despite a two-hour lightning delay, the road team was able to pull out a tight win.

Towson notched two goals midway through the first half within a minute of each other to take an early lead. On the first score, senior forward McKenzie McCaull received a well placed centering cross in the 18 yard box from midfielder Lexi Littlefield and headed it into the net.

Then in the 19th minute, junior midfielder Nikki Logan fired rocketed a shot to the top right corner from outside the box to make it 2-0.

However, after giving up two quick goals, the Greyhounds responded with an aggressive offensive approach and cashed in with an early second half goal from senior forward Jourdan Ziff.

Ziff continued her strong showing with another goal midway through the period to send the game into overtime.

The Tigers made sure that the overtime session did not last long as sophomore defender Chloe Sherry raced down the left side of the field from her defensive zone and was able to dish a pass over in front to junior forward Elizabeth Coletti.

Coletti turned towards the ball, tipped it off her toe and sent it in front of freshman forward Jenna Blank. Blank dribbled once before nutmegging a defender and firing the ball from well outside the box into the bottom right corner.

After the game, Head Coach Katherine Vettori said, “It was a great battle at Loyola this evening. I am extremely proud of our student-athletes’ play and fight, especially after a two-hour weather delay.”

She praised the determination of her team after working together for a tough win.

“It’s a positive reward for hard work to get the win in overtime,” Vettori said. “I believe we grew as a team tonight.”

Next, Towson hosts Lehigh University Wednesday afternoon at the Tiger Soccer Complex. Game time is set for 4 p.m.