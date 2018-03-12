Tigers fall to Ohio in home series

By: Jill Gattens, Staff Writer

Photo by Amanda Jean Thomas/ The Towerlight

Towson was swept in a three-game home series at the hands of non-conference opponent Ohio at John B. Schuerholz Park this weekend.

On Sunday, the Tigers (2-11) jumped out to an early lead over the Bobcats (9-6). Redshirt junior outfielder Mark Grunberg singled to score sophomore outfielder Andrew Cassard, senior infielder Billy Lennox followed with a sacrifice fly to score junior infielder Richie Palacios and Grunberg scored on a wild pitch to give the team a 3-0 lead.

In the second inning, Palacios doubled to score redshirt freshman infielder Dirk Masters, and Lennox drove in a run with a base hit through the right side. Junior infielder Richard Miller followed with a two-run single to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.

The Bobcats plated five runs in the top of the sixth inning to cut the Tigers lead to 7-5, but the Tigers added a run in the bottom of the sixth when Palacios scored on a passed ball.

The Bobcats tied the game in the eighth inning and scored the game-winning run in the top of ninth on a sacrifice fly to defeat the Tigers 9-8.

Junior pitcher Joe Enea (0-1) took the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits through 2.2 innings, while senior pitcher Michael Adams took the no-decision after allowing just one run on five hits over 5.1 innings.

“I think we’re starting to see a little bit about the makeup of the team,” Head Coach Matt Tyner said. “From the perspective of this weekend, it showed a lot of fight in us. I don’t think we rolled over on any game.”

On Saturday, Towson got on the board first when Miller scored on an error to give the team a 1-0 lead after two innings.

The Bobcats plated three runs in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead, but the Tigers answered back in the bottom of the fourth as senior infielder Charlie Watters singled to score Miller. Sophomore infielder Noah Cabrera singled to score Watters to tie it up later in the inning.

The Bobcats pushed across four runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 7-1 lead, and added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Towson plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Grunberg delivered a sacrifice fly to score Cassard. Palacios later scored on a wild pitch.

The Tigers entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 10-6. Grunberg hit a ground ball to score Cassard, and Miller delivered a two-run home run to bring the Tigers within one. However, the Tigers could not complete the comeback and fell 10-9.

Senior pitcher David Marriggi (1-1) took the loss after giving up seven runs through four-plus innings of work.

“We have to look at where we’re making strides,” Tyner said. “Are we throwing more strikes, which I thought we did this weekend. Did we eliminate some of the walks? Even though we got nine walks on Saturday, that’s an improvement.”

On Friday, the Tigers struck first in the second inning as senior infielder Charlie Watters scored on Masters’ single to give the team an early 1-0 lead.

The Bobcats got on the board in the fifth inning as they plated three runs to take a 3-1 lead. They added a run in the sixth and seventh inning to extend their lead to 5-1.

Towson attempted a comeback in the eighth inning when Masters drove in Watters, cutting Ohio’s lead to three. However, the comeback came up short as TU fell 5-2.

Junior pitcher Gavin Weyman (0-3) took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits through 5.1 innings, while Masters finished the day two-for-three with two RBIs.

“What I liked was that in every game this weekend, we opened with the lead,” Tyner said. “That’s a plus, you’re moving in the right direction. When you can give your pitching staff an opportunity to pitch ahead rather than behind, then you’re getting closer and closer to a ‘W.’”

On Thursday, Towson faced George Mason in its first midweek game of the season at Spuhler Field in Fairfax, Virginia.

The Patriots (4-8) took an early 6-0 lead after scoring three runs in the first two innings.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Tigers generated some offense as Watters scored on a double from junior catcher Trey Martinez. A misplayed ball in shallow right field allowed two more runs to score for the Tigers.

Towson added two more runs in the top of the sixth inning when Cabrera delivered a two-run single, scoring Palacios and Cassard. However, George Mason answered back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 11-5 lead.

Watters delivered a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning, but the Tigers could not overcome the early deficit and fell 14-7.

Towson will play two midweek games, first traveling to Dover, Delaware, to take on Delaware State Tuesday afternoon before returning home to host University of Maryland, Baltimore County Wednesday at 3 p.m.

The team will then host a series against Marist March 16-18. First pitch is scheduled for Friday at 3 p.m.