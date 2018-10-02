Tigers fall to the Dukes

Photo by: Tiffany Deboer/ The Towerlight

By Aaron Thomas: Contributing Writer

Towson was defeated 3-1 on the road at James Madison University Saturday night. The league-leading Dukes were able to withstand the strong comeback effort in the third set from the Tigers.

The Tigers fall to 6-11 overall and 1-3 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) play. Junior outside hitter Olivia Finckel was the standout in the match as she had an impressive 20-kill night, leading all players in that category.

Junior setter Marrisa Wonders also put up a well-rounded effort as she recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 11 assists and 12 digs.

James Madison (12-3, 4-0 CAA) had the edge on the Tigers in kills 56-50 as four different players each tallied double digits kills. Redshirt junior outside hitter Kelly Vahos and senior outside hitter Bryn Recker each led the way with 11 kills while junior outside hitter Briley Brind’Amour and junior middle blocker M’Kaela White put up 10 kills each en route to victory.

Towson got off to a slow start as the Dukes scored eight consecutive points which led to an early 13-5 deficit. The Tigers could not recover as James Madison won the first set 25-15.

The Tigers started to get the ball rolling during a competitive second set as they put up seven unanswered points to take a 16-15 advantage. However, James Madison may bend but they do not fold as they answer back with a four-point run to win the second set 26-24.

With a sweep in the making, the Tigers seemed to be breaking down as they faced a 6-1 deficit, but they rebounded with a 6-1 run of their own to tie the game at 7-7. Towson continued its momentum with a 4-0 run down 21-20 to force a fourth set after winning the third set, 25-22.

A common theme continued at the start of the fourth set as the Dukes took a 6-2 lead. Towson was able to keep close throughout the set, but James Madison held the Tigers off by winning the match deciding set 25-20.

Up next, the team will take on two CAA foes coming up next week. The Tigers will face Elon on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in North Carolina. 48 hours later, the team will take on William & Mary at 7 p.m. in Williamsburg, Virginia.