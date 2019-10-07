Tigers look for bounce back win vs Albany

By Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Brendan Felch/The Towerlight

After two consecutive losses, No. 9 Towson returns home to face the Albany Great Danes. Albany (3-3, 1-1 CAA) comes off a loss to Richmond 23-20 due to 13 unanswered points by the Spiders.

Coming out of the bye week, head coach Rob Ambrose is hoping to get his team back on track in practice.

“The focus was an attempt to get a little bit healthy, take a break, and get re-centered as to our “why” so to speak,” he said. “Get the young guys some work and get our grades right.”

The Great Danes are currently third in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in scoring with 196, 36 more points than the fourth-place Tigers (3-2, 1-1 CAA). Albany’s defense gives up the fourth-fewest points in the conference, averaging 23.3 points per game.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Jeff Undercuffler is third in the CAA with 1,501 passing yards and leads the conference with 18 touchdowns. Undercuffler averages just over 250 yards per game, slightly better than redshirt senior quarterback Tom Flacco has for Towson.

“Try to get a little pressure on him, he’s an extremely talented passer,” Ambrose said. “He has a wide array of weapons which he can use from a distance. This is [Albany’s] offensive strength right now”

Junior running back Karl Mofor leads the CAA with 535 rushing yards on 106 carries. He averages 89 rushing yards per game for Albany.

Senior wide receiver Juwan Green is second in the CAA with 38 receptions for 546 yards and a league-best eight touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jarah Reeves is third in the conference with 36 receptions and his 422 receiving yards are seventh-best in the CAA.

On defense, the Great Danes have four players in the CAA top-12 in tackles, including two of the top three. Redshirt junior linebacker Levi Methany leads the conference with 56 tackles. Redshirt sophomore safety AJ Mistler has 51 and is third in the CAA with 26 solo tackles. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Danny Damico has 44 tackles, and graduate safety John Wynn has 41.

The last time the Tigers faced the Great Danes was last season in Albany. Towson won 56-28, never trailing in the game.

The Tigers will face the Great Danes on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

“We want to be efficient, want to get back to where we are,” Ambrose said. “I hope that [the fans] are loud and contributing to a great game vs. Albany.”

The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a free t-shirt.