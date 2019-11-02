Tigers pick up badly needed W vs Delaware

By Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Patrick Burke/The Towerlight

The Tigers fumbled three times, and the Blue Hens scored 14 unanswered, but Towson made plays when it mattered most and won 31-24. This is their first conference win since September 15 at Maine. The Tigers improve to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in CAA play. Caleb Smith led the Tigers with nine catches for 200 yards and a touchdown. He became the first Tigers receiver with 200 yards since 2016. Tom Flacco completed 17 of 23 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown.

The Towerlight will update with a full game recap on Monday.