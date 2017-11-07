Tigers prepare for CAA tournament

By: Jesse Baird, Staff Writer

Courtesy of towsontigers.com

Towson split its two matches at home this weekend, rallying to beat UNCW 3-2 Saturday after losing 3-1 to College of Charleston Friday.

The Tigers rallied from being down 2-0 to win three straight sets and take the match 3-2 over the Seahawks in SECU Arena.

Leading the way for the Tigers was senior Julymar Otero. She recorded 12 kills, 28 assists and 18 digs. This marked Otero’s fifth triple-double of the season, which ranks her second in the nation.

Junior Jocelyn Kuilan, redshirt junior Anna Holehouse and sophomore Marrisa Wonders also performed well for Towson. Each recorded double-doubles in the match. Kuilan had 19 kills and 13 digs, Holehouse had 12 assists and 25 digs and Wonders had 38 assists and 20 digs. Wonders leads the team in double-doubles this season with 13.

“We needed this,” Head Coach Don Metil said. “To have a match that tested our girls as much as this one did couldn’t have come at a better point. We were able to rally together for a much-needed win and shows are ability to adapt in game.”

Against the Seahawks, the Tigers were pushed to five sets for just the second time this season, previously winning against Oakland on Sept. 16. The Tigers also finished with 100 digs in a match, the first time they’ve reached triple-digit digs since their 103-dig match against the Blue Hens in 2015.

On Friday night, Towson suffered a 3-1 loss to the College of Charleston at SECU Arena. Kuilan and sophomore Olivia Finckel had strong performances in the defeat, as they combined for 28 kills. Wonders also recorded her 12th double-double of the season, with 29 assists and 11 digs.

“This was a challenge, as it forced us to absorb and take in information for Saturday’s games before we even play Friday’s game,” Metil said. “This can be confusing to players as it makes them take in and sort out different scouting reports and situations for more than one team when they normally can focus on each game individually.”

Monday night, Towson hosts James Madison at 7 p.m. in SECU Arena in its third match in four days. The two teams faced off earlier this season, with Towson winning 3-1. This match is also a battle for third place in the CAA, and a higher seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

“Monday is a big match,” Metil said. “This match will play a big role in determining whether we will be a third seed in the tournament or a fourth. Last time we did not see their libero so we know they are coming in healthier and on their own streak and we have been working to prepare just for that.”

Following the James Madison match, the team closes out the regular season at home against Delaware on Sunday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m.