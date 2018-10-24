Tigers split a pair of road games

By: John Davis, Contributing Writer

After a weekend on the road, Head Coach Don Metil is looking at his team’s most recent performances with an optimistic attitude after the Tigers defeated Hofstra on Friday night following a loss to Northeastern Sunday afternoon.

Towson (10-13, 5-5 CAA) came out firing, but dropped the first set 26-24. Junior Annie Ertz led the Tigers to victory in the next two sets with 22 kills.

“She really played well on the outside for us,” Metil said. “She probably had a career high in kills, if not close.”

Up 2-1, the Tigers couldn’t hold on, and they dropped the next two sets to the Huskies (12-11, 5-5 CAA). In the fourth set, the competition was close with multiple ties before either team reached 20 points. The Huskies pulled off a 6-2 run at the end to pull off the win and force a fifth set.

Late in the fifth set, the Tigers were down 13-12, but the Huskies put two more points on the board and secured the win.

Friday night, the Tigers got off to a slow start in Hofstra (16-7, 6-3 CAA), dropping the first two sets to the Pride. Down 2-0 in the match, Towson clawed its way back in the third set as seniors Jocelyn Kuilan and Olamide Sonuga each contributed a pair of kills.

Trailing 22-20 in the fourth set, the Tigers rattled off a 5-1 run to secure another win and force a fifth set.

Towson went on to win its fifth set and the match thanks to another 5-1 run and stingy defense by Sonuga, who had 7 block assists throughout the match.

“We’re in a position where we are still hoping the team will fire on all cylinders at the same time,” said Metil. “We’re kind of just right in the middle, still trying to keep our heads above water.”

The team travels to Delaware State University on Wednesday, Oct. 23, before they embark on their southern trip to face the College of Charleston and the University of North Carolina Wilmington.