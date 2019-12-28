Tigers split games at DC Holiday Hoops Fest

By: Aaron Thomas, Staff Writer

File Photo by: Brendan Felch/The Towerlight

Towson survived in overtime to defeat Tulane, 86-82, in the consolation game of the D.C. Holiday Hoops Fest at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

The Tigers (6-6) earned a hard-earned victory over the Green Wave (8-4) for the second consecutive season as three Towson players reached double digits in scoring. Senior guard Brian Fobbs recorded his third career double-double and first of the season with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

“We played against two really good teams,” Skerry said. “We scheduled tough non-conference games to help us prepare for conference play coming up next week”

Sophomore guard Allen Betrand added 18 points along with five rebounds. Redshirt freshman guard Nicolas Timberlake provided a huge spark off the bench scoring a career-high 15 points and grabbing five rebounds.

Fobbs was able to pick and choose his spots on the floor with enough patience to get the best shot. He was very efficient as he shot 6-of-10 from the field and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. The Tigers were able to capitalize on Tulane fouls by converting 23-of-26 free throw attempts.

“We were able to bounce back in overtime against Tulane,” Skerry said. “Fobbs played the right way. Not only can he score the ball. His defense was excellent and the way he rebounded the ball was his best this season.

Betrand and Timberlake provided the fuel to the fire by combining to score 28 of Towson’s 47 points in the second half, with Timberlake scoring 13 of his career-high 15 points after halftime. This was the first game Timberlake has scored in double figures this season.

“Nic Timberlake played his best game in a Tiger uniform which is really good to see because he’s been working hard coming off the injuries.” Skerry said to TSN.

In the second half, the Tigers took a nine-point lead with four minutes left.

Despite this, the Green Wave came back and forced overtime in large part to junior guard Teshaun Hightower scoring 12 of his 19 points in the final four minutes of regulation.

The Tigers did not trail in the overtime period after scoring the first five points.

Towson was not able to limit perimeter shots as Tulane made 14 from beyond the arc. Towson has been good under pressure showing their mental toughness as the Tigers are now 15-8 in overtime under head coach Pat Skerry.

“We wanted to force them to shoot threes since they’re such a good driving team and I told the guys if they can make threes they’re gonna win.” Skerry said to TSN.

Towson fell to the undefeated Liberty Flames 66-54 in their opening game of the D.C. Holiday Hoops Fest.

Freshman Jason Gibson led the way for the Tigers with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.Fobbs scored 13 points as he and Gibson were the only Tigers to score double figures. Liberty held Towson to just under 44 % shooting from the field and 30% from behind the three-point arc. Free throw shooting was a sign of concern as Towson shot under 43%.

“They’re really good, we hurt ourselves at the foul line and we rebounded pretty well for the game.” Skerry said to Towson Sports Network. “But we missed a couple layups and they certainly make you pay.”

This game marked the fourth time Gibson scored double figures this season. The Tigers collected 25 defensive rebounds that matched Liberty. However, offensive rebounding proved to be a key aspect in the game as Liberty scored all 10 of its second-chance points and grabbed all six of its offensive rebounds in the second half.

“Against Liberty, we played well for about 30 minutes but we slipped up and missed a few free throws and block-outs,” Skerry said. “The guys were disappointed but I was pleased with their energy level.”

Towson’s next game is Monday, Dec. 30 at SECU Arena vs Hofstra with a 2 p.m. tipoff.