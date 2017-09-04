Tigers still searching for first win

By: Desmond Boyle, Staff Writer

Towson remains winless this season after falling to Saint Francis (PA) 2-1 in a defensive battle Sunday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

“These guys are up for it,” Head Coach E.A. Jackson said. “They’ve got youth and energy on their side and we’ll just take it one game at a time.”

The Tigers (0-4) were on the attack early as freshman midfielder Peppe Haantjes put a shot on goal within the first minute of action, but Red Flash (2-2) junior goalkeeper Elizabeth Dyer saved the shot.

Following the initial Towson attack, Saint Francis controlled the ball in the first half and kept the pressure on the Towson defense. Senior goalkeeper Emilee Woodall finished the half with six saves.

The Red Flash remained aggressive in the second half and finally got on the scoreboard in the 36th minute of action. Sophomore attacker Taylor Nesmith rushed to the goal and popped the ball over Woodall into the net.

Saint Francis looked to double its lead later in the contest, but Woodall made two saves before Towson was awarded a penalty corner 53 minutes into the game.

Senior attacker Taylor Kvilhaug took the first shot from the ensuing penalty, which Dyer saved, but freshman attacker Beira Ho was on hand to score on the rebound for the Tigers.

Ho became the third freshman Tiger to score her first career goal this season.

However, the Red Flash were awarded a penalty corner of their own shortly after the Tigers goal, and junior midfielder Hannah Retherford sent a pass into fellow junior Brianna Govia who scored the game winning goal.

Woodall kept Towson in the game, making four more saves on the afternoon, but the team failed to tie the game and force overtime.

The Tigers look to earn their first win of the season Friday as the black and gold takes a short road trip to the University of Maryland, College Park, for a contest with the Terps at 1 p.m.