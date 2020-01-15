Tigers successful in Albany

By: Muhammad Waheed, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by: Brendan Felch/The Towerlight

Towson competed in the Great Dane Classic hosted by Albany and had strong performances in multiple events.

Redshirt senior Lauren Coleman took first in the shot put with a toss of 15.78 meters.

“That’s awesome,” head coach Mike Jackson said. “Close to her personal best overall indoor and outdoor. She took a year off due to injury and we’re happy to have her back and expect great things from her.”

Sophomore Crystal Johnson timed 7.55 in the 60-meter dash finals finishing second while redshirt sophomore Christina Riggins placed third with a personal record finish of 7.65.

“Very impressed with that,” Jackson said. “She [Riggins] took nearly 0.2 seconds off from her time and she was a little injured and wasn’t feeling too well last semester. The break really did her some justice and so excited about our student-athletes in that area.”

Sophomore McKenzie Delahanty set a personal record in the 5,000 meter run as she placed fifth with a time of 17:54.15.

Towson had success in the field events with four Tigers finishing in the top three in their respective events. Sophomore Hayley Horvath placed second in the pole vault, and sophomore Georgia Coleman finished second in the weight throw with a toss of 17.69 meters.

This was the Tigers’ first meet in over a month, and with the holiday break complete it was time to get back to work.

“We’re excited to all be back together after the break,” said Jackson. “We’ve got work to do, and I’m excited to see how we progress.”

Two of Towson’s athletes finished third in the long jump and triple jump. Senior Zellie Charles placed third in the long jump with junior Adia Cavalier doing do in the triple jump.

The Tigers next competition is on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Towson Tiger Invitational taking place at the Armory in New York.

“It’s going to be a small meet, but we’re excited about it,” Jackson said. “I think we’re going to compete very well against one another as well as some of the other teams there so it’s going to be a good meet for this part of the season and cannot wait.”