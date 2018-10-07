Tigers take down Stony Brook

By: Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File photo by Patrick Burke/ The Towerlight

The #23 Tigers, decked out in pink stripes and socks for Breast Cancer Awareness month, took on the Seawolves of Stony Brook Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a two-game win streak, the second of three at home was against the #13 team in the country. The crowd was rather silent at kickoff but quickly got loud. Stony Brook won the coin toss and deferred. Shane Simpson returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. The momentum continued, as Simpson scored untouched up the middle for his second of the day. Kobe Young on the next drive joined in, taking the ball inside the 20 where Flacco found Chris Clark for a touchdown. Coming into the game Stony Brook led the CAA in rushing, but the Tigers held them to 14 yards in the opening quarter.

Towson continued to drive the ball but missed a 33 yard attempt to begin the second quarter. After a punt by the Seawolves, Flacco threw an interception which led to Stony Brook’s first touchdown of the game. Towson did not take advantage, as Young was hit and the ball was knocked out and recovered by the Seawolves. This led to a quick touchdown by Stony Brook to make it a one score game. Towson then took over, scoring 24 unanswered points including Clark’s second touchdown of the game. Stony Brook responded with a rushing touchdown, but it was too little too late. Flacco threw his fourth touchdown early in the fourth, Stony Brook scored a touchdown to make the final score 52-28 for a Tigers victory.