Tigers take second at Terrapin Invitational

By: Muhammad Waheed, Staff Writer

Towson placed second in the Terrapin Invitational Saturday with 103.5 points, falling behind host Maryland (200) but finishing ahead of local rival Morgan State (101). In that performance, the Tigers qualified two athletes for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships, saw a school record shattered and had 20 athletes with top-10 performances.

Sophomore Lauren Coleman and junior Allison Marella both qualified for the ECACs. Coleman’s qualification came after she set Towson’s indoor shot put record for the second week in a row.

The 13.57-meter throw shattered her own school record of 13.33 meters posted at the Towson Tiger Invitational a week earlier.

“[Coleman] is a tremendous athlete,” Head Coach Mike Jackson said. “She had a solid year last year as a freshman and she’s coming along and really responding to the coaching so, we expect her to be doing what she’s doing continually throughout the season.”

Marella qualified for the ECACs by earning a time of 17:18:72 in the 5,000-meter run.

On Jan. 14, Towson hosted the Towson Tiger Invitational at the Armory Foundation in New York. The team finished in third place with 80.5 points, behind Colonial Athletic Association rival Delaware (106) and Navy (85.5).

The Tigers had 22 athletes with top-10 performances, including graduate student Lateisha Philson and freshman Jamila Brown.

Philson placed fifth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.79, while Brown placed sixth in the same event with a time of 7.84.

Towson’s next meet will be Saturday in Fairfax, Virginia, at the Patriot Games hosted by George Mason. Towson was originally scheduled to compete at Penn State.

“We’ve actually just decided not to go to Penn State so we’ll take about 20 to 25 student athletes over to the Patriot games at George Mason,” Jackson said. “It’ll be a big game for our throwers. Our pole vaulters usually do very well there.”