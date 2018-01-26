Tigers take third

By: Jill Gattens, Staff Writer

Photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

Towson women’s gymnastics team posted a score of 194.000, and finished in last place behind West Virginia (195.400) and George Washington (195.575) in Sunday’s three-team meet.

“We are moving in the right direction,” Head Coach Vicki Chliszczyk May said. “We are in the best position we have ever been this early, but we don’t want to peak too early.”

Sophomore Melissa Temkov tied for first on the beam with a score of 9.825. Senior Gabriella Yarussi tied for third with a score of 9.800, and fellow senior Lauren Cahalan tied for sixth with a score of 9.775.

Junior Cortni Baker finished second on the vault, tying a career high of 9.850. Senior Tyra McKellar and freshman Kyla Gamble tied for eighth with a 9.870, while freshman Tess Zientek scored a career-high of 9.600.

McKellar placed second on the bars with a 9.775. In her first career appearance on bars, Zientek followed with a third-place finish of 9.750. Gamble tied for seventh with a 9.700.

McKellar was the only Tiger to finish in the top-10 on the floor and finished fourth in the all-around with a score of 39.025.

“We are continuing to work on the little details,” Chliszczyk May said. “We want to make every turn count as we focus on our goal of making regionals as a team.”

The Tigers return home to host Yale, Ursinus and East Atlantic Gymnastics League (EAGL) rival North Carolina for Team Up For 1 Night on Friday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

“It’s a pretty quick turn around,” Chliszczyk May said. “But, we’re looking forward to being in front of our home crowd in SECU Arena.”