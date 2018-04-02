Tigers tame Blue Hens

By: Mia Williams, Contributing Writer



File photo by Owen DiDonna/ The Towerlight

Towson defeated Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rival Delaware in a weekend series after defeating Sienna in a doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at the Tiger Softball Stadium.

The Tigers (24-7, 2-4 CAA) topped the Blue Hens (8-22, 2-4 CAA) 5-3 in the final game of the series Sunday afternoon.

Towson got off to a quick start, gaining an early 3-0 lead with consecutive hits from juniors Nicole Stockinger and Kaylen Minnatee.

Sophomore Jessica Swistock hit an RBI double to score Minnatee and give the Tigers a 4-0 advantage in the fifth inning.

Later in the inning, Stockinger hit her third RBI of the game to score sophomore first baseman Madison Wilson. The hit gave Towson a 5-0 lead.

The Blue Hens hit a last minute RBI and scored three runs on an error, but Towson held on for the win.

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Towson fell to Delaware 8-4.

Senior infielder Daria Edwards got the Tigers off to a solid start with an RBI single to center field, scoring Wilson in the bottom of the first.

However, the Blue Hens took a 3-1 advantage in the top of the third and didn’t look back.

Towson tried to recover as Stockinger responded with three RBIs to cut the deficit to four, but the team could not bounce back from allowing 12 hits and nine walks.

The Tigers began the weekend by defeating the Blue Hens 7-4 Saturday morning.

Senior infielder Brook Miko led the way for the Tigers with two home runs and 5 RBIs to give Towson a 5-0 lead.

Senior pitcher Megan Detjer kept the Blue Hens at bay in the sixth inning, leaving a pair of runners in scoring position.

Freshman catcher Riley Theis and senior outfielder Kendall Scott hit back-to-back RBIs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the win for the Tigers.

Towson extended its home winning streak to 11 after picking up two wins against Sienna at the Tiger Softball Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

In doubleheader action, the Tigers defeated the Saints (5-13) early in the afternoon 2-1. They later swept the series with an 8-0 victory later in the day.

In game one of the series, the Tigers gained a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Wilson’s RBI single scored Theis, but the Saints tied the score in the top of the fifth.

Towson quickly recovered in the bottom of the inning after Miko hit a sacrifice-fly to score Wilson and seal the win.

Detjer pitched her 59th career complete game and earned her ninth win of the season in the opener.

She now has 42 victories and 83 games started making her the fourth all-time in Towson softball history.

In the second game of the day, Miko drove in the first run with an RBI single to score senior outfielder Kendyl Scott in the first inning.

In the next inning, Scott delivered a bases loaded single scoring Wilson and sophomore Jessica Swistock to give the home team a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the second.

Sophomore Julia Smith-Harringtion and freshman Melissa Abrahamian made it difficult for the Saints to rally.

“The pitchers struggled towards the beginning, but they pulled through towards the end,” Minnatee said.

Smith-Harrington’s pitching kept Sienna off the board as she avoided a bases loaded situation in the fifth to keep Towson ahead. Abrahamian continued the shutout with a flawless sixth inning.

Later in the inning, Scott registered her second home run of the season to make the score 5-0 as Towson would hang on to win the game 8-0.

Towson will conclude its homestand by hosting George Mason in a doubleheader April 4. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m.