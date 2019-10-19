Tigers win in convincing fashion vs Bucknell

By Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Joe Noyes/The Towerlight

Towson celebrated homecoming weekend with a 56-7 victory over Bucknell. Redshirt senior quarterback Tom Flacco broke the Tigers record with six touchdowns in the first half, and redshirt senior wide receiver Shane Leatherbury tied the school record with five receiving touchdowns before halftime.

Towson started the second half with a 92- yard kickoff return touchdown by Hunter, the 13th in school history. The final score came late in the third quarter with a touchdown by redshirt junior running back Aaron Speight. He transferred from division three Susquehanna and scored a touchdown.

The Tigers outgained Bucknell 560-161. Towson had 328 rushing yards and held the Bison to six total rushing yards.

The Towerlight will update this on Monday with a full game recap.