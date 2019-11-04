Time for a generational shift in our government

By: Tyrone Barrozo, Columnist

This is a particularly odd time for America. With Halloween over with and Thanksgiving just around the corner, one would think that things would ease up. Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. Whatever remained of a holiday spirit is now gone thanks to the constant drama of politics—children can’t enjoy themselves thanks to the news propagating fear and adults can’t help but to use the night to drown their sorrows for just a little while. And, to be quite frank, I’m honestly surprised that all of this dread that everyone’s experienced has been brought upon by arguably the dumbest lot of pigs in government that I’ve come to know over a television screen.



A recent report has come out claiming that Rudy Giuliani butt-dialed an NBC reporter in which he might have connected himself to overseas business deals. All of this happened after speaking just five days prior to NBC about his economic ties to the Iranian dissident group Mujahedeen e-Khalq (MEK), a former State Department-designated foreign terrorist organization. In the discovered voicemail, Giuliani continuously kept babbling on about how money was needed for whatever reason in between verbal jabs at Hunter Biden.

If I can echo one comment from Reddit on how this entire Trump administration scandal/impeachment process has been going, I would agree and say that this is “the dumbest political thriller I’ve ever witnessed.” There’s currently a man with high influence and political power, who can’t even remember how to unlock his iPhone, making decisions for the US. Perhaps the American people deserve all of this anguish for their willful ignorance towards policy and international affairs but, honestly, I’d much rather believe that this highlights a different issue. Simply put, America ought to have more younger voices elected into congress because the current lot of senior citizens has been impeding progress to a crippling degree.

Now, with this proposition, there’s the matter of addressing one essential question: can we achieve this? Yes, there’s already a few glimpses within certain promising members of congress from both sides of the political spectrum with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Josh Hawley (R-MO). Regardless of how one might feel from either figure, it is still a lovely sight to get some fresh perspective from individuals who are much more connected to the current time and landscape of the country.

Aside from current changes within our country, are there any other examples present outside of the U.S.? Maybe even outside of politics? Yes, the world is currently in so much peril that young activists such as Malala Yousafzai and, more recently, Greta Thunberg who’ve taken matters into their own hands. How has the world reacted in response to each? Well, people tried to kill Yousafzai for advocating for women’s rights and people still make fun of Thunberg’s mental disabilities despite simply stating that politicians need to listen to proper experts like scientists.

With each passing day, it seems that history continues to repeat itself—an empty promise reveals itself to those who feel desperate and a silent bunch decides to leech off of peoples’ trust and hope. So, will America open its doors to updating at least some of its archaic requirements and practices? Very unlikely. But there is one thing that I am certain of as a result of writing this story, having dealt with the stories before it, and eventually having to deal with the stories after it—I want change and I want it now.