“To Pimp a Butterfly,” a four-year retrospective

“Alright” – Fam. If you have even an ounce of soul inside you, you can’t help but vibe with this track. Lamar begins the track with a spirited cry about the hardships he has faced. Lamar guarantees that no matter what he’s been through, he will be alright. It’s a simple message, but a powerful one. Throughout the track, Lamar highlights the prejudices that Black people in America face every day. His raw, brash delivery combined with the drums and horns in the chorus pack an inspirational punch. You’re going to face people/systems that seek to keep you down, but you should never lose your will to push on. Nothing makes me want to conquer the day like systemic racism. Thank you for helping me realize that, K-Dot.

“ How Much a Dollar Cost” – This track is one of the slowest paced songs on the record, but it’s like that for a reason. There is a lot to process in this track. Lamar tells a story about a homeless man who begs him for money while he’s trying to get gas. Lamar immediately denies the request and looks to go about his day, but he notices that the homeless man is staring at him as he pumps his car. Lamar enters his car, and the vagabond is still glaring at him. This infuriates Lamar to the point that he gets out of the car and confronts the man. The beggar asks Lamar if he has read Exodus 14 (story of Moses parting the Red Sea), implying that Lamar should use his power to lead by example. This causes Lamar to go back and forth between feeling guilty about not helping the homeless man and making excuses as to why he shouldn’t give the man a handout. Ultimately, Lamar decides not to give him even a single dollar. The homeless man reveals himself to be God in disguise and tells Lamar that he has lost his spot in Heaven due to his selfishness. To the homeless man, a dollar is everything, whereas a dollar is nothing to Kendrick, but like many, he’s unwilling to give to the homeless man because he’s trapped in greed. This is an extremely captivating tale that demonstrates Lamar’s elite storytelling prowess and wordplay.