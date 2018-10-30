Top 5 Halloween Albums

By: Timothy Coffman, Columnist

Featured image courtesy of Dailymotion

As October is wrapping up, we are slowly moving closer to the darkest and most twisted day of the year. Since All Hallows Eve is almost upon us, many people will be blasting music to get into the spooky mood. Here are a few examples of some of the most chilling, spine-tingling albums that are perfect for your Halloween night.

Michael Jackson “Scream” - Nope, it’s not “Thriller.” This compilation from last year takes all the King of Pop’s spookiest hits and packs them into one record. The track listing spans Jackson’s career from his work with his brothers to his glory years with songs like “Thriller,” “Dirty Diana” and “Dangerous.” This album is truly one of the best Halloween playlists in pop history.

“Nightmare Revisited” - This album takes the “ Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack and flips it on its head by bringing rock band instrumentation into the mix. While Danny Elfman’s classic theme is still a highlight, new rock versions of songs like “What’s This” by Flyleaf and “ Jack’s Lament” by the All-American Rejects give the listener a welcome change of pace. This album may be a hit-and-miss for some who prefer the original soundtrack, but it is certainly something to shake up your traditional Halloween playlist.

Alice Cooper “Welcome to My Nightmare” - This is the original shock rocker and probably his finest album. This record is the epitome of over-the-top horror rock and is orchestrated perfectly by Bob Ezrin. This album even has a cameo from horror extraordinaire Vincent Price, helping it serve as a classic album that helped bring horror and macabre into stadiums around the world.

Black Sabbath “Black Sabbath” - Since it is Halloween, it is only fair to throw some metal into the mix. Black Sabbath’s debut takes all the twisted vibes from 1960s horror movies and made a demented record as a result. I challenge anyone to listen to the title track and not get a chill. To top it all off, the menacing vocals of Ozzy Osbourne put the listener into a trance that is bone-chilling, but captivating at the same time.