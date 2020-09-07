Albums to online school to

By: Norma Sorto, Columnist

Screenshot by Sophia Bates, Associate Editor

September is here, which means fall is around the corner. The hot summer days are over, so you might need some music to heal those summer blues. Fall albums help put you in a mellow vibe as the weather starts to get more chilly. Here are some perfect fall albums to enjoy during the fall semester:

Crtl – SZA. It’s been three years since SZA released her masterpiece studio album, Crtl. Although this album is not recent, it has the perfect fall time quality with its groovy singles like “Prom” and “The Weekend.” In the Crtl album, SZA shows how incredibly talented she is by providing high production and thoughtful lyrics. This album is worth listening to, especially when you just want to lay back on a Friday night.

Apollo XXI – Steve Lacy. Steve Lacy is not scared to talk about his thoughts and struggles in his debut album, Apollo XXI. For a while now, Steve has been in the music industry, working in production for Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole , Solange, Vampire Weekend, Kali Uchis, Mac Miller, Ravyn Lenae, and Isaiah Rashad. Finally, in 2019 , Steve Lacy made his anticipated debut album, which shows his unique music style.

Blonde – Frank Ocean. This pick is a bit old, but it was appropriate to add it to the list. Frank Ocean is one of the most complex and loved artists of the decade. Listening to this album is an experience that you can only have a personal connection too. The album reflects upon Frank’s sexuality, past relationships, and much more. This album is perfect when you just want to reminisce.

The New Abnormal – The Strokes . The American rock band from Manhattan, New York, released their sixth studio album. This album is an excellent introduction for people who do not know the band but admire the classic 80s style of rock music. Songs like “Why Are Sundays So Depressing” and “Eternal Summer” is worth listening to when you are just enjoying the light cold breeze of fall.