Towson basketball player shot in Philadelphia

By: Jordan Cope, Sports Editor

Towson forward John Davis was shot with a “graze wound” to his knee after an apparent drive-by shooting outside of his South Philadelphia neighborhood Saturday, according to police information.

According to that same communication from police, Davis was stabilized and transported to a second hospital.

According to head coach Pat Skerry, Davis, 22, remained in Philadelphia after Towson’s 69-65 victory over Drexel to attend a dedication ceremony for the birth of his son when a car drove by his family home and opened fire.

“We are extremely thankful that John, and everybody else involved, was not seriously harmed,” Skerry said in a statement. “Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis.”

According to Towson Athletics, Davis’ status for the rest of the semester is being determined.

John was one of four children in the Davis family. He was born and raised in Philadelphia and attended high school at Ss. Neumann Goretti.

At Ss. Neumann Goretti, Davis was co-captain of his team during his senior year. That season, the Saints went 28-3 while he averaged 12.9 points per-game and nearly 11 rebounds.

In 2013, Davis came to Towson as a freshman where he played in 24 games and ranked sixth in Colonial Athletic Association rookies in rebounding, averaging 2.8 boards per-game.

The following season, Davis was named Third-Team All-CAA and in 2015 was just one of four Tigers who averaged double figures in points per-game.

This year, Davis has appeared in 27 games. He is averaging 11.8 points per-game and shooting 52 percent from the field.

-Cody Boteler contributed to this report.