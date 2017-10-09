Towson clashes with Richmond

By: Jordan Cope, Senior Editor

Featured image by Brendan Felch/ The Towerlight

Towson enters Saturday’s game winless in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA). The team has fallen to Stony Brook and Villanova to open up conference play. Towson hosts Richmond at Johnny Unitas Stadium Saturday in desperate need of a victory. Here are five things you need to know heading into the contest:

1. Colonial Woes: Towson has dropped seven of its last 10 games against CAA opponents dating back to 2016. It is no secret that conference play is where Towson needs to excel in order to get back into the FCS playoffs, and the road is only going to get tougher for the team after they host Richmond. Towson faces New Hampshire, Delaware, Elon, William & Mary and Rhode Island down the stretch. It is now or never for TU.

2. Kick ‘em while they’re down: Richmond comes into Saturday’s game ranked 13th in the FCS. Don’t ask me how, because I don’t know. The team is only 3-2 on the season, with one of its two losses coming against Elon at home. Richmond’s three wins have been by a slim margin of victory against opponents they should have blown out of the water. This matchup against a struggling Richmond team is one that Towson needs to take advantage of.

3. Defense wins games: This season, Towson’s defense has held its own with the exception of the contest against Maryland. The Tigers defense is allowing only 15.75 points per-game. It will be important that Towson’s defense continues its dominance Saturday against a high-powered Richmond offense, if the team is going to have any shot of winning.

4. Will the TU offense please stand up: Simply put, Towson’s offense this season has been horrendous. The most points that the team has scored in a game this year is 17. Ryan Stover is showing potential that he can be the quarterback of the future for the team. He is mobile and can make impressive throws. The Tigers backfield is also dominant. What is really hurting this team is turnovers. If this Towson team can take care of the football Saturday and for the rest of the season, they have a chance to turn this ship around.

5. Restore the glory days: For a very brief, and I mean brief, amount of time this Towson program was a force to be reckoned with. The team won the Conference Championship in 2011 and made a trip to the FCS National Championship in 2013. The team had a dominating offensive line and a monster running back in Terrance West those years. It’s easy to say that those teams were special, and don’t get me wrong, they were. But at some point in time, every team across the country graduates its seniors or loses players to the NFL Draft. It’s time that this program steps up and finds a way to bring in a talented group of student-athletes year after year.