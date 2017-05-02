Towson drops series to UNC Wilmington

By: Wynne Kirchner, Staff Writer

Towson dropped a three-game series at the hands of Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rival UNC Wilmington this weekend, falling to 21-24 on the season.

“Our pitching continued to be very good,” Head Coach Lisa Costello said. “We held up against a tough team in UNC Wilmington. We keep letting our lack of hitting hurt us.”

On Sunday, the Tigers fell to the Seahawks 1-0. The game proved to be a pitchers duel as the Tigers only managed two hits throughout the game, while allowing five.

Junior pitcher Megan Dejter suffered her 15th loss of the season despite allowing no earned runs and striking out three batters.

Saturday, the Tigers played a doubleheader against UNC Wilmington, dropping the second game but taking the first.

In game two of the doubleheader, Towson fell to the Seahawks 3-0, despite a solid outing from freshman pitcher Julia Smith-Harrington.

Smith-Harrington took her 11th loss of the year after tossing six innings and giving up three runs on seven hits.

Freshman first baseman Madison Wilson recorded g two hits in three at-bats while juniors Shelby Stracher and Olivia Balthazar managed to find the hit column for the Tigers.

In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Tigers notched a 4-2 victory over the Seahawks.

Dejter tossed a complete game, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits while striking out three batters.

Junior centerfielder Kendyl Scott recorded three hits and scored a run. Wilson also registered two hits in three at-bats in addition to scoring a run. Junior Brook Miko got two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers.

Towson hosts a three-game series this weekend against CAA rival College of Charleston before heading to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to compete in the CAA Championship Tournament.