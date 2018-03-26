Towson duked out by James Madison in conference opener

By: Mia Williams, Contributing Writer

Photo courtesy of towsontigers.com

Towson fell in its first conference series of the season to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) rival James Madison at Veterans Memorial Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, this weekend.

Sunday, the Tigers (20-8, 0-3 CAA) came close to victory, but fell to the Dukes (22-7, 3-0 CAA) 5-4.

Junior outfielder Kendall Arcia drove in the first run of the game with a single to score senior infielder Brook Miko.

Junior infielder Kaylen Minnatee followed with a two-run homer to score herself and Arcia, giving Towson a 3-0 lead by the end of the inning.

However, James Madison gained a 5-3 advantage heading into the final inning.

In the top of the seventh, sophomore infielder Madison Wilson hit an RBI single to score Arcia to bring Towson within one. However, James Madison would record the last three outs to complete the sweep.

Senior Megan Detjer (8-3) took the loss despite striking out six batters through 5.2 innings of work.

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Tigers fell to the Dukes 9-0.

James Madison stormed ahead in the bottom of the fifth and plated seven runs, including four unearned runs.The team scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the win.

Dejter took the loss after allowing seven runs on eight hits through 4.1 innings of work.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Tigers fell to the Dukes 10-5. The Dukes hit four home runs over the course of the game.

The Dukes began the game with an early 4-0 lead after the first inning and never looked back. The Dukes went on to take game two of the doubleheader 10-5.

In the loss, senior outfielder Kendyl Scott had two hits which made her just the seventh player in Towson softball history to record 200 career hits.

The Tigers will host Siena in an afternoon doubleheader to begin a seven-game homestand at Tiger Softball Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for Wednesday at 2 p.m.