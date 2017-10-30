Towson falls to CAA rival William & Mary

By: Billy Owens, Assistant Sports Editor

The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both fell to Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) foe William & Mary at the W&M Rec Center in Williamsburg, Virginia Saturday.

The men’s team fell 177-85, while the women’s team fell 135-127. Despite the losses, Head Coach Jake Shrum was impressed with the performances from both teams.

“The teams did a great job of putting that aside and bringing a lot of energy throughout the meet and that carried over really well into their racing,” Shrum said.

On the men’s side, junior Jack Saunderson came away with two event wins, taking the 100-yard butterfly with a CAA season-best time of 48.72 and the 200-yard individual medley in 1:55.15.

Senior Nick Essing also had a strong showing with a victory in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 46.62. He also came third in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.23.

Sophomore Ryan O’Leary posted two second-place finishes, completing the 100-yard breaststroke in Towson’s season-best 57.94 and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:08.09.

On the women’s side, three Tigers finished with two victories. Senior Jacy Icard won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.96 and the 200-yard backstroke in 2:04.84. She is undefeated in the 100-yard backstroke this season and holds the CAA’s best times in the 100 and 200-yard backstroke this season.

Junior Amanda Rosa won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:05.92, and the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:23.01, setting a CAA season-best time in the 200. Freshman Karlee Carminati won her first career events, taking the 500-yard freestyle in 4:59.87 and the 1000-yard freestyle in 10:10.79. Carminati owns the conference’s best times in both events this season.

Sophomore Sarah-Margaret Locke earned three second-place finishes, posting a time of 1:55.03 in the 200-yard freestyle, 5:05.29 in the 500-yard freestyle, and 2:09.41 in the 200-yard individual medley.

Senior Kendall Krumenacker also ended with three second-place finishes, going 58.11 in the 100-yard butterfly. She helped the team of Icard, sophomore Jacki Schoening and senior Caitlin Manthe finish the 200-yard medley relay in 1:45.66, Towson’s fastest time this season.

“We still seem to be getting out-touched a lot more than we out-touch the opposing teams,” Shrum said. “We’ll definitely work on our finishes before our next week and we’ll transfer our training priority from being more aerobic in nature to more speed and pace work.”

The Tigers return to action in the Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. The three-day competition begins Friday, Nov. 17.