Towson falls to Richmond in third CAA loss

By: Karuga Koinange, Sports Editor

File photo by Joe Noyes/ The Towerlight

Towson fell 23-3 in a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) matchup against Richmond Saturday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

Despite a strong defensive effort, the Tigers (2-4, 0-3 CAA) could not stop the Spiders (4-2, 2-1 CAA) from moving the ball downfield, and made too many mistakes on offense to keep themselves in the game.

The defense gave up 312 yards of total offense in the first half alone, while redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Stover and the offense recorded four first half turnovers. Richmond capitalized on its many offensive possessions and didn’t relinquish the lead throughout the whole game.

More coverage on this game to come soon.