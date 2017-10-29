Towson gives Delaware the blues on Homecoming

By: Karuga Koinange, Sports Editor

File photo by Cody Boteler/ The Towerlight

Towson pulled off a dramatic 18-17 victory in its Homecoming matchup against Delaware Saturday afternoon at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

The Tigers (3-5, 1-4 CAA) trailed the Blue Hens (5-3, 3-2 CAA) for most of the game, but rallied thanks to crucial defensive stands and late heroics from redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Stover.

The defense made a big stop late in the fourth despite giving up a few big plays throughout the second half. The stand put the ball in the hands of Stover who delivered a late rally.

Stover drove the team downfield with under two minutes left and delivered a 14-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior wide receiver Sam Gallahan with 35 seconds left. The touchdown stood as the game-winner.

Gallahan dropped some routine catches earlier in the game, but hauled in the game-winning score with one hand on a fade route towards the corner of the end zone.

The team carries its momentum from this emotional victory into a road matchup against Elon Saturday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.