Towson hosts intrasquad meet at Burdick Pool

By: Karuga Koinange, Assistant Sports Editor

Towson University men’s swimming and diving held a productive intrasquad meet at Burdick Pool on Saturday. The meet was essentially Senior Day and the Tigers’ four seniors Nick Breschi, Jeremy Liu, Noah Pritchard and Brandon Ress did not disappoint in their final home meet.

Head Coach Jake Shrum understood that the four seniors wanted to stand out in their last meet at Burdick Pool.

“It doesn’t matter who the opponent is,” Shrum said. “Our athletes spend so much time in this pool and this is their last opportunity to compete in Burdick. It’s always a little odd emotionally, a mixture of excitement, accomplishment, but also a sense of melancholy.”

The ‘A’ all-senior relay team of Pritchard, Liu, Ress and Breschi won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:27.97. Breschi also timed 21.60 to win the 50-yard freestyle and Pritchard timed 51.25 to win the 100-yard butterfly.

Numerous team members were able to stand out as well despite the impressive performances of the seniors.

On the diving boards, sophomore Jake Casey won both the one- and three-meter dives, scoring 203.70 for the one-meter dive and 175.73 on the three-meter boards.

Sophomore Will Dougherty won the 1000-yard freestyle in 9.44.10 and also won the 500-yard freestyle, timing 4:46.29. Fellow sophomore Ben Johnston won the 400-yard individual medley with his time of 4:06.64.

Freshman Matt Kenney won the 200-yard butterfly in 1:56.48 and Freshman Matt Essing took victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.95.

Towson hopes to use the confidence gained from this meet as fuel for the second half of the season.

“We’re always looking to improve through competition,” Shrum said. “That means different things at different meets. Our guys were doing some different events in places.”

The Tigers will shift their focus to two in-state rivals when they travel to Navy for a tri-meet with Johns Hopkins on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The meet, which will be held at Lejeune Hall, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.