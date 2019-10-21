Towson looks for the upset in Harrisonburg

By Jordan Kendall, Assistant Sports Editor

File Photo by Joe Noyes/The Towerlight

Towson faces their toughest opponent yet, as the Tigers (4-3, 1-2 CAA) will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia for a matchup with the No. 2 James Madison Dukes. The Dukes (7-1, 4-0 CAA) are coming off a 31-10 victory over William and Mary.

James Madison currently leads the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in scoring, averaging 40.7 points per game, which is sixth-best in the FCS.

Redshirt senior quarterback Ben DiNucci is third in the CAA with 1,750 passing yards and is completing 69.2 percent of his passes which leads the conference. Junior running back Percy Agyei-Obese leads the CAA with eight rushing touchdowns.

The Dukes defense is one of the best in the conference, giving up the fewest yards per game and the second-fewest points per game. James Madison leads the CAA in sacks with 22 and is one of the toughest teams to convert against on 3rd-downs.

“It’s gonna be a hard game,” redshirt senior wide receiver Shane Leatherbury said. “Everyone knows what they’re capable of. We’re not really worried about who they are. Our opponent doesn’t matter at this point.”

Last time Towson faced the Dukes, the Tigers fell 38-17 at home last season. Towson has only beaten James Madison one time, a 28-17 victory in 2013.

“I’m excited to go down there, it’s a cool atmosphere,” redshirt senior quarterback Tom Flacco said. “I know they’re a great defense, they came up last year they beat us pretty well. I can’t tell you anything about their dense right now we just have to take it one game at a time and focus on themselves.”

The Tigers face James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 26. Kickoff from Bridgeforth Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The game will be streamed on Flofootball.com and available on CBS Sports Radio 1300 with Spiro Morekas and Gordy Combs on the call.